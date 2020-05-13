JA Opens Registration, Announces Agenda for Convention
New York—Jewelers of America has opened registration and revealed the lineup of speakers and sessions for its virtual national convention taking place later this month.
The three-day online conference includes a variety of presentations addressing the pressing issues facing the jewelry industry, such as reopening after the pandemic, and retail and consumer trends in the time of COVID-19.
Key sessions include the following (all times are EST).
Tuesday, May 26
1 p.m.—Reopening Day: How Retailers are Getting Back to Work. Moderated by Michelle Graff, editor-in-chief, National Jeweler with panelists Chad Berg, president, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelers; Elise Greenberg, CEO, Greenberg’s Jewelers; Holly Wesche, owner of Wesche Jewelers and JA board chair
Wednesday, May 27
1:55 p.m.—Omnichannel Investments You Should Make Immediately. Presented by Rick Watson, CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
Thursday, May 28
2:45 p.m.—Coronavirus and Consumer Behavior. Presented by Ronda Slaven, vice president, market insights leader, Synchrony
Registration is free for JA members while non-members can take advantage of JA’s current free membership offer to gain access to the convention.
To view the entire agenda and register, visit the convention website.
The Jewelers of America Virtual National Convention is scheduled for May 26 to 28. It takes the place of the in-person event originally scheduled for July but ultimately canceled because of COVID-19.
National Jeweler is a for-profit subsidiary of Jewelers of America, which purchased the publication in 2015. The two organizations act independently of each other.
