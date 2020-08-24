JA New York Cancels October Jewelry Trade Show
New York—Another jewelry event has been canceled due to the coronavirus while two more plan live events, with precautions, for fall.
Emerald Expositions has canceled its October JA New York trade show.
It was originally scheduled for Oct. 25 to 27 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan.
“Unfortunately, ongoing concerns surrounding the pandemic, including, but not limited to travel restrictions imposed by state and local authorities, the continual rise of infection numbers across the country and internationally, and restrictions on large gatherings, have made it impossible for us to produce this edition of JA New York,” show organizers said in an email alert.
Meanwhile, the New York City Jewelry & Watch Show, produced by the Palm Beach Show Group, is carrying on with its normal live schedule.
It returns to the Metropolitan Pavilion from Oct. 23 to 26, displaying collections from more than 80 international exhibitors and comprising vintage and antique jewelry and timepieces as well as some contemporary pieces.
Show organizers did not respond to an email inquiry about the health and safety precautions that would be in place for the event by press time.
Tickets are $20 and are valid for multi-day use. They can be purchased on-site at the box office or online.
Additionally, organizers of the Atlanta Jewelry Show have provided more details about its hybrid offerings for fall—a digital buying experience followed by a live event next month.
Tomorrow (Sept. 1), it will host a one-day online buying event in its online marketplace starting at 12 p.m. EST.
Beginning in a virtual lobby, participants will network in real time and be able to roam the venue freely, AJS said.
In the exhibit hall, buyers will be able to browse the show floor, search exhibitors by name and category, visit booths, view products and videos, and even have live chats with sales reps; exhibitors and buyers can have private face-to-face video calls, text chat or screen share sessions.
Only companies exhibiting at AJS October as well as pre-registered October retailers will have access to the virtual buying day.
For buyers who still want to attend a live event, AJS will hold a traditional jewelry trade show event on Oct. 24 and 25, preceded by the Connected education conference on Friday, Oct. 23.
The health and safety plans to be enacted at the live events can be found online.
To register for both the digital buying day and the October show dates, visit AtlantaJewelryShow.com.
