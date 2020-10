NAJA to Hold Antique, Period Jewelry Appraisal Conference

New York—The National Association of Jewelry Appraisers is holding a virtual education conference on how to appraise antique and period jewelry.The online conference will be held Saturday, Oct. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. EDT.will present the first session,at noon.Robertson will delve into the current and recent pricing trends for old European- and mine-cut diamonds, their value factors, and more.will holdLevine’s interactive presentation will discuss how comparables are used to determine value when appraising antique and period jewelry.will presenthighlighting some of the most popular techniques, including granulation and enamel.Inwill explore different manufacturing techniques over the years.Johnson will demonstrate how to identify when a piece was made, how to determine the quality of craftsmanship, how to assign value, and more.will tackleLynch will share his experience with vintage Bubbleback, Turn-o-graph, and Cosmograph (Daytona) Rolex watches.will presentAtlas will share tips on identifying antique jewelry from newer reproductions and how he makes the most of his Kee tester, a tool to analyze gold and platinum purity.The conference is $50 for NAJA members and $75 for non-members.For more information about the conference or to register, visit the NAJA website