NAJA to Hold Antique, Period Jewelry Appraisal Conference
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
New York—The National Association of Jewelry Appraisers is holding a virtual education conference on how to appraise antique and period jewelry.
The online conference will be held Saturday, Oct. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. EDT.
Stuart Robertson will present the first session, “Pricing and Market Characteristics of Old Cut Diamonds,” at noon.
Robertson will delve into the current and recent pricing trends for old European- and mine-cut diamonds, their value factors, and more.
Gail Brett Levine will hold “It's All About the Comps – Appraising Antique Jewelry.”
Levine’s interactive presentation will discuss how comparables are used to determine value when appraising antique and period jewelry.
Deborah Finleon will present “19th Century Surfaces Techniques,” highlighting some of the most popular techniques, including granulation and enamel.
In “Manufacturing Techniques of Jewelry Through History and the Influence of Those Techniques on Value,” Michael Johnson will explore different manufacturing techniques over the years.
Johnson will demonstrate how to identify when a piece was made, how to determine the quality of craftsmanship, how to assign value, and more.
Craig Lynch will tackle “The Challenge of Appraising Vintage Rolex Watches.”
Lynch will share his experience with vintage Bubbleback, Turn-o-graph, and Cosmograph (Daytona) Rolex watches.
David Atlas will present “Era and Period Dating Clues for Appraisal Detectives: Visible Evidence of Manufacture That Impact Your Appraisal Work.”
Atlas will share tips on identifying antique jewelry from newer reproductions and how he makes the most of his Kee tester, a tool to analyze gold and platinum purity.
The conference is $50 for NAJA members and $75 for non-members.
For more information about the conference or to register, visit the NAJA website.
