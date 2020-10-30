National Jeweler

Vicenzaoro to Return in 2021 with New Show Dates

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Vicenzaoro will hold a full physical jewelry trade show in 2021 but will change its show dates from the normal January schedule to March 12 to 16.
Vicenza, Italy—Vicenzaoro is returning to its full live format in early 2021 but has changed its show dates, according to organizers.

The Italian Exhibition Group announced in a press release Wednesday that Vicenzaoro will run from March 12-16 at the Vicenza Expo Centre, coinciding with the T.Gold show for technology and machinery used for jewelry and precious metals processing.

The shift from its former January schedule is meant to provide a timeframe “more favorable for the industry’s business dynamics and the resumption of international mobility from Europe as well as the United States, Japan, Russia and the Middle and Far East,” IEG said.

The show will be organized in sections arranged by target and positioning, like finished jewelry, gems, packaging, pearls, watches, and visual merchandising solutions.

There will also be an area for organizations, institutions and associations, including CIBJO, AFEMO (Italian Association of Jewellery Machinery Manufacturers and Exporters), and the Italian Gemmological Institute.

Accompanying the live experience will be the digital platform I-MOP (IEG Meeting Omnichannel Platform), which organizers said is designed to help enhance business, networking and communication opportunities.

The news of the March show follows IEG’s September launch of VOICE, a three-day summit and live jewelry marketplace, which marked the organizer’s soft return to the trade show schedule.





TAGS:   Trade Shows, Exhibitions & Conferences
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy