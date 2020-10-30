Vicenzaoro to Return in 2021 with New Show Dates

Vicenza, Italy—Vicenzaoro is returning to its full live format in early 2021 but has changed its show dates, according to organizers.

The Italian Exhibition Group announced in a press release Wednesday that Vicenzaoro will run from March 12-16 at the Vicenza Expo Centre, coinciding with the T.Gold show for technology and machinery used for jewelry and precious metals processing.

The shift from its former January schedule is meant to provide a timeframe “more favorable for the industry’s business dynamics and the resumption of international mobility from Europe as well as the United States, Japan, Russia and the Middle and Far East,” IEG said.

The show will be organized in sections arranged by target and positioning, like finished jewelry, gems, packaging, pearls, watches, and visual merchandising solutions.

There will also be an area for organizations, institutions and associations, including CIBJO, AFEMO (Italian Association of Jewellery Machinery Manufacturers and Exporters), and the Italian Gemmological Institute.

Accompanying the live experience will be the digital platform I-MOP (IEG Meeting Omnichannel Platform), which organizers said is designed to help enhance business, networking and communication opportunities.

The news of the March show follows IEG’s September launch of VOICE, a three-day summit and live jewelry marketplace, which marked the organizer’s soft return to the trade show schedule.