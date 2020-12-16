JVC Takes Its 2021 Annual Event Digital
New York—The Jewelers Vigilance Committee is the latest to take its event virtual.
The organization announced Monday it would move its annual luncheon to a digital format in 2021.
Slated for Friday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. EST, the event will provide a forum for the JVC community to connect and celebrate both the strength and resilience of the industry as well as the organization’s achievements, JVC said.
They will also announce several new initiatives from JVC to support the industry next year and beyond.
Additionally, this year’s live event will include a “Leaders in Leisure” component to add a little fun.
Five industry leaders and JVC board directors—Charles Stanley of Forevermark, Susan Jacques of GIA, Greg Kwiat of Kwiat and Fred Leighton, Nathalie Diamantis of Pomellato, and Dave Bindra of B&B Fine Gems—will headline the live portion of the event, sharing what they do in their free time when not engrossed in their full-time positions.
Following that, each leader will host a break-out session to further discuss their passions.
JVC will also present its Stanley Schechter Award to John Kennedy, president of the Jewelers’ Security Alliance, “in recognition of his tireless dedication, hard work and support of JVC’s mission to maintain ethics and integrity through legal compliance.”
“The annual event provides the opportunity for JVC to raise funds for the important industry initiatives we bring to our members and help continue our mission of encouraging ethics and integrity within our industry,” said President and CEO Tiffany Stevens.
“We’re excited to offer an event that will allow attendees to join together for an afternoon of celebration and networking as well as to honor someone deserving from our industry with our Stanley Schechter award.”
Additional event details will be announced soon.
Registration is open to everyone; the event is free to attend but JVC is asking for donations.
To register, visit JVCLegal.org.
