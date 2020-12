Anna Zuckerman Luxury Joins Continental Buying Group

A pair of Diana drop earrings in platinum-plated sterling silver with 6-carat canary yellow radiant-cut crystallines and white crystalline accents ($199)

Boca Raton, Fla.—Anna Zuckerman Luxury is the newest member of Continental Buying Group.A jewelry industry veteran, Anna Zuckerman got her start at a retail store in Wisconsin in 1996.She went on to start her eponymous jewelry brand, known for its rhodium-plated sterling silver pieces. Most designs sell for less than $200, but higher-end pieces can sell for around $2,000.The designs feature “Diamond Crystalline,” a type of cubic zirconia coated with carbon microns for extra sparkle, made using a nanotechnology process Zuckerman created.The brand crafts everything from tiaras to tennis bracelets, set with Diamond Crystalline and a rainbow of lab-grown colored stones.“We are delighted to join the Continental Buying Group,” Zuckerman said in a press release about the membership update.“Becoming a member of CBG will make our jewelry more accessible to retailers who share our core belief that every woman deserves to sparkle.”For more information about the brand, visit AnnaZuckerman.com