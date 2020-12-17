National Jeweler

Anna Zuckerman Luxury Joins Continental Buying Group

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
A pair of Anna Zuckerman Luxury platinum-plated sterling silver chandelier earrings featuring green and white diamond crystallines ($299). The brand is a new addition to the Continental Buying Group.
Boca Raton, Fla.—Anna Zuckerman Luxury is the newest member of Continental Buying Group.

A jewelry industry veteran, Anna Zuckerman got her start at a retail store in Wisconsin in 1996.

She went on to start her eponymous jewelry brand, known for its rhodium-plated sterling silver pieces. Most designs sell for less than $200, but higher-end pieces can sell for around $2,000.

The designs feature “Diamond Crystalline,” a type of cubic zirconia coated with carbon microns for extra sparkle, made using a nanotechnology process Zuckerman created.

The brand crafts everything from tiaras to tennis bracelets, set with Diamond Crystalline and a rainbow of lab-grown colored stones.

20201217 Anna Zuckerman drop earringsA pair of Diana drop earrings in platinum-plated sterling silver with 6-carat canary yellow radiant-cut crystallines and white crystalline accents ($199)

“We are delighted to join the Continental Buying Group,” Zuckerman said in a press release about the membership update.

“Becoming a member of CBG will make our jewelry more accessible to retailers who share our core belief that every woman deserves to sparkle.”


For more information about the brand, visit AnnaZuckerman.com.


TAGS:   Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy