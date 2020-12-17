Anna Zuckerman Luxury Joins Continental Buying Group
Boca Raton, Fla.—Anna Zuckerman Luxury is the newest member of Continental Buying Group.
A jewelry industry veteran, Anna Zuckerman got her start at a retail store in Wisconsin in 1996.
She went on to start her eponymous jewelry brand, known for its rhodium-plated sterling silver pieces. Most designs sell for less than $200, but higher-end pieces can sell for around $2,000.
The designs feature “Diamond Crystalline,” a type of cubic zirconia coated with carbon microns for extra sparkle, made using a nanotechnology process Zuckerman created.
The brand crafts everything from tiaras to tennis bracelets, set with Diamond Crystalline and a rainbow of lab-grown colored stones.
“We are delighted to join the Continental Buying Group,” Zuckerman said in a press release about the membership update.
“Becoming a member of CBG will make our jewelry more accessible to retailers who share our core belief that every woman deserves to sparkle.”
For more information about the brand, visit AnnaZuckerman.com.
