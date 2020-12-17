GJEPC Launches Export-Oriented Virtual Trade Show

Mumbai, India—India’s Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is set to launch a new virtual export-oriented show for international buyers.The International Gem & Jewellery Show (e-IGJS) is scheduled for Jan. 18 to 22, 2021.The organization said it expects more than 200 exhibitors to participate, in categories such as fine jewelry, gold jewelry, platinum jewelry, silver jewelry, loose stones and more.It also predicts the participation of more than 6,000 international buyers from around the world.“Looking at the positive developments in global markets, the recovery in retail jewelry demand and the distribution of an effective vaccine, GJEPC felt that the time was right to organize e-IGJS, a show exclusively meant for foreign buyers to source high quality products in a variety of exquisite designs,” GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said.He added they expect the government to announce a “comprehensive e-commerce policy” for the gem and jewelry sector, including easy processing and returns, seamless payments, speedy delivery and minimal costs to further boost exports in the sector.The new event follows the organization holding IIJS Virtual and several Virtual Buyer-Seller Meets, offering buyers and exhibitors the chance to connect and conduct business during the pandemic.“GJEPC’s virtual trading platforms have been redefining the way we do business. And the best part is, the industry has adapted quickly to this convenient and time-saving method of analyzing and comparing products without having to travel,” GJEPC Vice Chairman Vipul Shah said.“By offering an enhanced customer experience, e-IGJS will bring together all Indian gem and jewelry exporters on a single platform to showcase their skills and capabilities in manufacturing top quality gems and jewelry, catering to different markets.”