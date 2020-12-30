20+ Tucson Gem, Mineral Shows Postponed to April
Tucson, Ariz.—Nearly two dozen Tucson gem and mineral shows that usually take place in early February have pushed their 2021 dates back by about 10 weeks.
After monitoring the rising positive COVID-19 cases both city- and state-wide as well as consulting with officials, organizers of the JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, held for industry professionals, postponed the show to April 7-18 at the Tucson Expo Center.
“We all feel that postponing the show 10 weeks from the original January 2021 show dates will be in the best interest of all Tucson gem market industry attendees to have safer and stronger Tucson event,” organizers said in an email alert about the decision.
They added: “JOGS Tucson Show is coordinating plans for a safe show in April 2021 based on health and safety guidelines published by the CDC, WHO, and relevant state and local governments and public health authorities to bring buyers and industry exhibitors together safely.”
In the meantime, they have launched an online business-to-business marketplace.
Other shows that have pushed back their dates include the 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show, now slated for April 8-25, and the Pueblo Gem & Mineral Show, scheduled for April 8-20.
There are also several other shows, most of them public facing, that have done the same.
According to a report from The Arizona Daily Star, the decision to postpone to April—chosen to avoid conflict with Easter and before the weather gets too warm—includes more than 20 events. Organizers think the Pima County Health Department could likely rescind event waivers given rising positive rates, it said, and hope the new timing allows for safer shows.
The article also includes a list of these events.
According to the VisitTucson.com website, there are still more than 30 shows that are “actively advertising and/or have indicated that they are moving forward” in 2021; this includes more than a dozen that still have their February dates posted without indication otherwise.
Meanwhile, the Westward Look Fine Mineral Show, exhibiting high quality mineral specimens, has decided to cancel its 2021 event, joining AGTA, GJX and the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society in the decision to forego next year.
