JCK Pushes Las Vegas Events Back to August
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Norwalk, Conn.—Reed Jewelry Group is moving the JCK Las Vegas and Luxury by JCK jewelry trade shows back to August this year in the hopes more people will be able to—and will feel comfortable—gathering by then.
Reed said that Luxury’s by-invitation-only days will be from Tuesday, Aug. 24 to Thursday, Aug. 26. JCK and Luxury for all will follow, taking place Friday, Aug. 27 to Monday, Aug. 30.
Both will remain at The Venetian Resort & Sands Expo.
In an email sent early Monday morning, Sarin Bachmann, group vice president, JCK & Luxury/Reed Jewelry Group, said the move came after feedback from the JCK community, including its advisory boards, making it clear, “this was the best path forward to reunite the jewelry industry in 2021.”
All the Las Vegas shows, as well as most other major jewelry trade shows, were canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“After a year without an opportunity for the jewelry community to gather together, it is important to JCK to facilitate an in-person event in the most positive and safe way possible. Following thoughtful discussion with our advisory boards, partners and customers, we have decided to move JCK and Luxury to a late August date pattern,” Bachmann said.
“We know our industry is eager to come together again, and we are excited to bring many new opportunities in 2021 to source, connect, learn and ultimately conduct business on and off the show floor before, during and after JCK and Luxury.”
Reed said additional information about the events will be released in the coming weeks.
A spokeswoman for Couture, the other major jewelry trade show that takes place in Las Vegas every year, said they can’t comment on the status of the 2021 show, scheduled for June 3-7, at this time.
The show did, however, tease “Big News” on its Instagram account Monday.
The American Gem Trade Association and the Las Vegas Antique Jewelry & Watch Show, meanwhile, still have event dates set as June 3-7, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The shows are marketed together as The Collective.
AGTA CEO Doug Hucker told National Jeweler Monday morning that the organization’s board would be meeting to discuss the postponement of JCK Las Vegas and how it will proceed.
