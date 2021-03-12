Select Jewelry Show in Dallas Adds 2 Exhibitor Salons
Dallas—If the Select Jewelry Show September event in Dallas is any indication, the industry is ready for jewelry trade shows to come back.
Show organizers have announced that exhibitor slots are already sold out, even with the addition of two salons.
Happening Sept. 12-13, 2021 at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, Texas, retailer registration has also been high so far, according to the show.
It’s the first show back since the pandemic began. Select shows are regional, two-day affairs. After Dallas, the next edition will be at the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Connecticut on Oct. 3-4, then the Marriott Marquise in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 7-8.
Currently, there are a few exhibitor spots open for the Connecticut and Washington, D.C. shows.
Looking even further ahead, Select has announced dates for its Tucson show in 2022. It’s scheduled for January 30-31, leading off the major shows like AGTA GemFair that begin on Feb. 1, without overlapping.
Retailers interested in attending a Select show can register at selectjewelryshow.com.
