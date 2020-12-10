These Were the Top Google Searches of 2020
New York—The 2020 presidential election and COVID-19, unsurprisingly, topped the list of what people were searching for via Google this year.
The search engine giant recently released its annual list of the top trending searches of the year in the United States and worldwide, breaking it down into categories such as music, movies, sports and recipes.
When searching for jewelry, “Pandora” and “Pandora Jewelry” were among the top five related search terms.
Google also tracks which search terms related to jewelry increased the most this year.
DBL Jewelry, a jewelry e-tailer offering 24-karat gold-filled jewelry with a focus on personalization, saw searches jump 1,250 percent year-over-year.
Signet-owned Kay Jewelers was also trending, with “kays fine jewelry” searches up 950 percent.
Nihao Jewelry, a wholesale fashion jewelry seller, saw searches increase 400 percent while searches for Brilliance, or “brilliance fine jewelry,” were up 350 percent.
Pandora, Cartier and Tiffany & Co. were in the top five related searches for “jewelry brands.”
Searches for black-owned jewelry brands and Italian jewelry brands were among the fastest-growing search terms, as were searches for Louis Vuitton and jewelry e-tailer Mejuri.
When it comes to watch brands, Rolex, Invicta, Seiko and Citizen were among the top 20 related searches for “watches.”
The related search terms for watches that gaining the most popularity included direct-to-consumer brand Nektom Watches, which saw searches up 3,400 percent compared with last year.
Miami-based Mulco Watches saw searches rise a more modest 300 percent.
Moving away from jewelry to more general searches, “election results” was the top Google search of the year in the U.S. followed by “coronavirus.”
In the news category, election results, coronavirus, stimulus checks, unemployment, and Iran were in the top five.
The most-searched-for people include President-Elect Joe Biden; North Korean leader Kim Jong Un; Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris; Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man shot and injured by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin; and NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, who survived a crash during the Daytona 500.
The top five searched-for actors were: Tom Hanks, Chris D’Elia, Jada Pinkett Smith, Timothée Chalamet, and Ricky Gervais.
With many hair salons and barbershops shuttered due to the pandemic, the top “beauty how-to” searches included how to cut men’s hair and how to color hair at home.
Home chefs were googling how to make sourdough bread, whipped coffee, the famous Disney churros, Dole pineapple whip, and DoubleTree’s signature cookies.
“Tiger King” topped the TV show searches, followed by “Cobra Kai,” “Ozark,” “The Umbrella Academy,” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”
Oscar-winner “Parasite” was the most-searched-for movie of the year followed by “1917,” “Black Panther,” “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey,” and “Little Women.”
For more about the most-Googled terms of the year, visit the Google Trends website.
