Ostbye Celebrates 100th Anniversary with 100 Acts of Kindness

Minneapolis—Jewelry manufacturer Ostbye will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020 with 100 acts of kindness.
Founded in 1920 by Walter Ostbye and E. Gust Anderson, the company got its start in a sub-basement in downtown Minneapolis, later relocating to a 20,000-square-foot factory in a nearby suburb.
To celebrate its centennial, the company aims to complete 100 good deeds beginning in January and continuing throughout the year.
“We have selected 88 acts of kindness and are asking our retailors to help us finalize the remaining 12,” said President Craig MacBean in an email to National Jeweler.
The list of kind acts includes donating to charities, planting a tree, leaving a large tip for a server, and volunteering at a local animal shelter.
The company will choose a different area to focus on each month.
January: Elderly Appreciation
February: First Responder Appreciation
March: Simple Acts of Kindness
April: Community
May: Environment
June: Neighborhood
July: Children
August: Support Our Troops
September: Encouragement
October: Animals
November: Food Drive
December: Month of Giving
“We are humbled by the number of people, employees and customers past and present who have supported Ostbye over the years,” MacBean said in a press release about the company’s celebration.
The kindness initiative is a token of thanks.
“We have been so fortunate these past 100 years to be a small part of such a special industry.”
Ostbye will be sharing its progress via its social media accounts and encouraging retailers to join in on spreading kindness throughout the year.
For more information about 100 Acts of Kindness, visit the Ostbye website or call 866-553-1515.
