Italian-Made Jewelry Brand Alisa Gets New Ownership

Spotswood, N.J.—Italian-made jewelry brand Alisa will have new owners next year.
The manufacturer has produced fine jewelry in sterling silver, 18-karat gold, diamonds and colored gemstones at its factory in Tuscany since 1995.
Starting in 2020, Marci and Adam Staub will take over as principals of Alisa for Lisa and Fred Morgan.
The Staubs have 35 years of experience in the fine jewelry industry, working in design, manufacturing, wholesale and retail.
Adam also is a GIA graduate gemologist and a member of the 24 Karat Club Southeastern United States.
The Morgans will assist them during the ownership transition.
Fred told National Jeweler that as they transition gradually into retirement, they will be involved in the industry and with Alisa “to some extent” next year.
They will attend select jewelry trade shows— the Atlanta Jewelry Show and Luxury/JCK Las Vegas—and coach the new owners as necessary during the changeover.
Beyond 2020, Fred said they have no set plans regarding future industry involvement.
On a personal level, the Morgans want to devote more time to family, travel and pursuing personal interests.
Under the new ownership, Alisa’s headquarters will move from New Jersey to south Florida, but all manufacturing still will be done at the factory in Italy.
“We are delighted that the Alisa brand will continue to be available to our many loyal retailers through such highly talented people,” the Morgans said.
“We’ve known Marci and Adam very well for more than a decade. They are true professionals in our industry—knowledgeable, innovative, energetic and customer service-oriented—and they will be fabulous for the brand’s ongoing success.”
Alisa currently has several hundred retail partners, primarily U.S.-based independent jewelers with one or more store locations.
