Robbins Brothers CEO Steps Down

Marc Friedant, the president and chief financial officer of Robbins Brothers, has been named its new CEO. He replaces Andy Heyneman, who is leaving the company.
Los Angeles—Robbins Brothers President and CEO Andy Heyneman is stepping down after 14 years, the jeweler announced Wednesday morning.

The company declined to provide additional information about his departure.

Marc Friedant, the company’s president and chief financial officer, has been named the company’s new CEO.

Friedant started at Robbins Brothers in July 2018. Before that, he was CFO at personal care products company Vogue International, Lagos, Qualawash Holdings, and Clement Pappas and Co., as per his LinkedIn profile.

He has experience with several consumer product companies, with a focus on strategic and operational solutions.

“As we approach Robbins Brothers’ 100th anniversary, I am excited to help the company thrive within the new paradigm of retail jewelry sales,” Friedant said in a press release announcing his appointment.



