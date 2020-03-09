Watch Pomellato’s Third Star-Studded Video for Women’s Day

Milan—Pomellato has once again released a video in time for International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, relying on a cast of activists and professionals.For its third “Pomellato for Women” video, the jewelry brand tapped a lineup of A-list actresses, fashion icons, influencers and activists to speak about equality, diversity and the need for action, all while donning Pomellato pieces.The campaign stars actresses Jane Fonda, Cate Blanchett, Laura Dern, Tiffany Haddish and French actress Isabelle Huppert.It also features LGBT activist and social media influencer Max Emerson; French founder of Maison des Femmes and sexual violence activist Ghada Hatem; Irish writer, broadcaster and activist Sinéad Burke; Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg; Chinese actress Huang Xiang Yi; Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher; Canadian transgender model Krow Kian; and Pomellato Group CEO Sabina Belli.The Pomellato For Women initiative started in 2017 to highlight the importance of female leadership, promote inclusiveness and help achieve equality.The brand said most of its customers are women buying jewelry for themselves.The company’s workforce also is predominantly women, making up 74 percent of their team.It released the video to coincide with International Women’s Day (March 8) and Women’s History Month (March).“In today’s tumultuous political climate, we have a responsibility to do what we can,” Belli said. “As head of a luxury brand company designed for women, of course Pomellato will use its forum to call for change and promote inclusivity.“We stand in defiance to gender inequality, bigotry, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, to any fear of ‘the other.’ We raise our voices loud and our spirits high. We are hopeful for a healthier, more unified, more inclusive future. Pomellato For Women, in the spirit of International Women’s Day, celebrates the achievements of womenkind in its proud pursuit for a better tomorrow.”