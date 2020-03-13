Stuller’s Bench Jeweler Workshop Postponed
Lafayette, La.—Stuller’s Bench Jeweler Workshop has been postponed until the fall amid rising coronavirus concerns.
Originally scheduled for March 27-28, the event now will be held October 2-3.
The manufacturer also has cancelled all in-house training and events at its headquarters in Louisiana for the months of March and April.
The cancellation extends to the three-day Bridge conference, which was set to start on April 19.
The Bridge conferences slated for July 12-14, September 20-22 and October 11-13 will go on as scheduled, a company spokesperson confirmed.
“This decision was not easy, nor taken lightly,” President Danny Clark said in a press release announcing the scheduling changes.
“This is something we felt we had to do to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our associates and our customers.”
Stuller said its events team will be in contact with attendees in the coming days.
Customers with additional questions or concerns can reach the events team at 800-877-7777 at extension 2481.
For more information and updates, visit the Stuller events page.
Meanwhile, a number of global trade events also have announced their postponement in recent days.
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council has rescheduled its first International Gem & Jewellery Show in Jaipur, India due to coronavirus concerns.
Initially scheduled for early April, it will now be held from July 18-20.
The GJEPC said in an announcement after discussing the situation with buyers and other stakeholders, it felt “there was no option but to reschedule.”
The Istanbul Jewelry Show, set to take place March 19-22 at CNR Expo, Istanbul Fair Center, has been postponed to June 18-22, following a decision from the Republic of Turkey’s Ministry of Trade to postpone international gatherings.
And the Italian Exhibition Group has decided to postpone the Oroarezzo Italian jewelry trade show to June 19-22.
