BIG’s Ann Arnold Named New JBT Chair

By Lenore Fedow
Jewelry executive Ann Arnold will serve as the not-for-profit organization’s new chairman of the board.
Warwick, R.I.—The Jewelers Board of Trade has named industry veteran Ann Arnold its new chair.

Arnold, the chief strategy officer of Buyers International Group, volunteered with the not-for-profit organization for nearly 12 years, previously serving as its vice chair.

She succeeds Mike Kaplan, president of Rocket Jewelry Box, whose term has ended.

“It is an honor to work alongside some of the brightest and most devoted individuals in the industry,” said Arnold in a press release announcing her appointment.

Arnold’s jewelry industry career spans several notable organizations.

She served in positions at MJSA, the 24 Karat Club of New York, the Women’s Jewelry Association and the WJA Foundation.

Arnold and her sister, jewelry designer Isabella Fiske, started The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation in honor of their father earlier this year.

“Ann brings a wealth of nonprofit and for-profit success and strategic vision to our organization, which will be critical in our ability to scale and meet the growing demand for industry transparency,” said JBT President Erich Jacobs in a statement.


JBT has also named two new board members for a two-year term: Teresa Frye, owner and president of Techform Advanced Casting Tech. LLC in Portland, Oregon and Andrew Rickard, vice president of operations at Rochester Diamonds and Gold Inc. in Rochester, New York.

Jeff Corey of H. E. Murdock Company Inc., parent company of Day’s Jewelers, was appointed to the executive committee.


