WWD Appoints New Executive Editor
New York—Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) has named journalist Tara Donaldson an executive editor, the publication announced Wednesday.
She will also serve as head of diversity, equity and inclusion at publisher Fairchild Media, a division of Penske Media.
“Tara’s focus on diversity within the fashion industry will bring valuable insights to WWD’s coverage of that issue as we continue to hold the industry to a higher standard,” said James Fallon, editorial director of WWD and Fairchild Media, in the WWD report on Donaldson’s promotion.
Donaldson will be tasked with guiding a “digital-first” newsroom and with developing a diversity, equity and inclusion strategy.
She is the founder of The Diversity List, an interactive website that illustrates the fashion world’s lack of inclusivity, including information about ethnic and gender diversity at 100 leading fashion companies.
Donaldson has a bachelor of arts degree from California State University and a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.
As Donaldson departs Sourcing Journal, Peter Sadera, managing editor of WWD since 2010 and a 20-year veteran of Fairchild, becomes editor-in-chief of the publication.
“It is virtually impossible to find someone with the media and fashion industry experience that Pete has,” said Penske Media CEO Jay Penske. “His extreme devotion to the trade and his extensive knowledge of the industry will be critical as Sourcing Journal looks to continue its accelerated growth.”
She joined Sourcing Journal, a business-to-business publication covering the sourcing apparel and textile supply chain, in 2013 and went on to serve as its editorial director for seven years.
