Regine Basha Takes the Helm at NY Jewelry Brand Aaron Basha

New York—New York City-based jewelry company Aaron Basha has named a new CEO.Now at its helm is Regine Basha, who succeeds her father and company namesake Aaron Basha.She officially started her career with the brand in 1997, handling retail and wholesale operations and attending trade shows.Basha then moved into the marketing and public relations department and also designs jewelry, including the new Love is My Religion collection and the Destination Stacks Collections inspired by her decades of travel.She is credited with transitioning the brand into a full direct-to-consumer one, moving from traditional brick-and-mortar one—the company just closed its flagship Madison Avenue boutique after three decades—to unique e-commerce and in-person sale offerings, like pop-up shops, collaborations and other sales events.The move came as the COVID-19 pandemic not only drove sales increasingly online but to unique digital shopping experiences.Basha graduated from Tulane University with a degree in international relations and is fluent in English,French, Spanish, Hebrew and Arabic.Aaron Basha is currently in its third generation of family working with the company.“It’s truly an honor to take the reins as CEO of Aaron Basha and continue my family’s legacy of creating high quality, sentimental fine jewelry,” Regine Basha said. “I plan to evolve the brand further with designs that spread love and bring light into people’s lives and reach new audiences with our trademark colorful, meaningful pieces.”