National Jeweler

Repossi Has a New CEO

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Paris—LVMH has named one of its own the new CEO for fourth-generation jewelry house Repossi, a spokesperson confirmed to National Jeweler.

Anne de Vergeron steps into the role already serving as a board member of the label after being involved in LVMH’s acquisition of the brand in 2015, in which it acquired a minority stake.

De Vergeron previously served as director of activity in business development at the luxury conglomerate. In addition to leading the Repossi purchase, she also was involved in LVMH’s purchase of perfumer Maison Francis Kurkdijan, also serving on its board.

A graduate of French business school ESCP, de Vergeron was in investment banking before joining LVMH, working for 16 years at UBS.

Repossi was founded in Turin, Italy in the 1940s. President Alberto Repossi is the grandson of the company’s founder and got his start training in his father’s ateliers as a silversmith craftsman, per the Repossi website.

In 1986, he opened Repossi’s Place Vendôme store, which is currently the company’s flagship.

That same year, his daughter Gaia Repossi was born. She joined Repossi as creative director in 2007, transforming it into the modern style arbiter it is today, noteworthy for being early champions of edgy styles like ear cuffs and midi rings.

De Vergeron said to WWD of her natural partnership with Gaia: “I have a great admiration and respect for Gaia’s work but also her bold vision and her eye, and we work very well together. I’d like to think of ourselves as the dynamic duo.”



TAGS:   Career Moves & Milestones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy