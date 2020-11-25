Repossi Has a New CEO
Paris—LVMH has named one of its own the new CEO for fourth-generation jewelry house Repossi, a spokesperson confirmed to National Jeweler.
Anne de Vergeron steps into the role already serving as a board member of the label after being involved in LVMH’s acquisition of the brand in 2015, in which it acquired a minority stake.
De Vergeron previously served as director of activity in business development at the luxury conglomerate. In addition to leading the Repossi purchase, she also was involved in LVMH’s purchase of perfumer Maison Francis Kurkdijan, also serving on its board.
A graduate of French business school ESCP, de Vergeron was in investment banking before joining LVMH, working for 16 years at UBS.
Repossi was founded in Turin, Italy in the 1940s. President Alberto Repossi is the grandson of the company’s founder and got his start training in his father’s ateliers as a silversmith craftsman, per the Repossi website.
In 1986, he opened Repossi’s Place Vendôme store, which is currently the company’s flagship.
That same year, his daughter Gaia Repossi was born. She joined Repossi as creative director in 2007, transforming it into the modern style arbiter it is today, noteworthy for being early champions of edgy styles like ear cuffs and midi rings.
De Vergeron said to WWD of her natural partnership with Gaia: “I have a great admiration and respect for Gaia’s work but also her bold vision and her eye, and we work very well together. I’d like to think of ourselves as the dynamic duo.”
