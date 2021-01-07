Tiffany Teases Its Most Expensive Jewel Ever
New York—It’s the start of a brand-new year, but Tiffany & Co. is already looking to 2022.
That’s when the jeweler will offer its most expensive jewel ever, a redesign of a high jewelry necklace it originally showcased at the 1939 World’s Fair.
The original design featured an aquamarine as its focal point among a plethora of diamonds.
Now, Tiffany explained, the necklace has been updated with an “extraordinary” oval diamond weighing more than 80 carats, the largest diamond the jeweler has ever offered for sale.
The theme of 1939 World’s Fair, which took place in New York, was “Dawn of a New Day.” Tiffany presented the high jewelry necklace to fair visitors to fête the opening of its flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue.
More than 80 years later, the jeweler will come full circle, unveiling the updated jewel next year in conjunction with the reopening of its New York City flagship on Fifth Avenue, currently under extensive renovation.
The new oval, D-color, internally flawless center stone was responsibly sourced in Botswana, Tiffany said, as a testament to the company’s commitment to traceability.
Tiffany Chief Gemologist Victoria Reynolds said in a statement: “What better way to mark the opening of our transformed Tiffany flagship store in 2022 than to reimagine this incredible necklace from the 1939 World’s Fair, one of our most celebrated pieces when we opened our doors on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue for the first time.
“The new necklace perfectly reflects our brand heritage as a New York luxury jeweler, whose founder was known as the ‘King of Diamonds.’”
Tiffany technically has worked with a larger diamond, the “Tiffany Diamond,” the yellow stone weighing more than 128 carats that Lady Gaga wore to the 2019 Oscars, but it has never been offered for sale.
