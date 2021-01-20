WJA Elects New President for International Board

New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association announced Tuesday it has elected Susan Chandler as president of the WJA International Board of Directors.Chandler is the chief merchandising officer for Citizen Watch America who has “great passion, support and vision for WJA,” the organization said.In 2020, she was the WJA Sponsorship Chair and was instrumental in securing contributions for the organization and top thought leaders to deliver keynotes at the virtual Awards for Excellence and the WJA’s Chapter Leadership Conference.As CMO at Citizen Watch America, Chandler oversees Citizen, Bulova, Frederique Constant and Alpina as well as the company’s licensed brands, including Disney/Marvel/Star Wars and Harley-Davidson.She joined CWA as vice president of merchandising for Bulova.Prior to that, Chandler held positions in merchandising and product development at companies including Frederick Goldman Inc., Scott Kay and David Yurman.A native of northwest Indiana, she currently resides in Montclair, New Jersey with her husband, Lou, and daughter, Catherine. She enjoys traveling internationally for business and pleasure, and hiking.Joining Chandler on the WJA International Board of Directors are Brilliant Earth CEO Beth Gerstein, Dr. Raquel Alonso-Perez, curatrix of the Mineralogical and Geological Museum at Harvard University, and Matthew Tratner, director of global business development at GIA and former publisher of National Jeweler.“We believe that Susan’s strong leadership experience will not only contribute to the future growth and vibrancy of WJA but will also inspire greater community and connection centered around women working and leading in the jewelry industry as a whole,” said WJA President Jacqueline Cassaway.“Susan’s connections inside and outside the industry will allow for further-reaching collaborations and partnerships in the future. “