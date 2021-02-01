National Jeweler

Umicore Appoints New MD for Canadian Operations

Paul Koolhaas is the new managing director for Umicore Precious Metals Canada Inc. He has been with the company since 2000.
Markham, Ontario—Umicore Precious Metals Inc. announced last week it has appointed a new head of its Canadian operations.

Paul Koolhaas, who has been with the company for more than 20 years, is now managing director of Umicore Precious Metals Canada Inc.

Koolhaas has been with Umicore Canada since February 2000, working as controller for the precious metals refiner and recycler.

The company said he brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the position, having been instrumental in successful initiatives in finance, sales, and production/refining over the years.

Umicore’s Canadian operations are located in Markham, Ontario, a city located just north of Toronto.

“We are excited to continue to work with Paul in this deserved and merited promotion to managing director,” said Jean Poole, U.S. national sales manager at Umicore.

“His industry knowledge and commitment are invaluable.”

Late last year, Umicore added a new face to its U.S. team.


Linda Coutu, who worked at Colibri Group and Leach & Garner, joined Umicore USA as its new director of sales and marketing.


