Boma Jewelry Offering Second Round of BIPOC Designer Grants
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Seattle—Boma Jewelry is bringing its grant funding for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) jewelry designers back for a second round.
The grant program from the Seattle-based brand will provide three applicants $500 each in sample production resources as well as mentorship and business incubation.
“While the jewelry industry is a source of immense creativity and innovation, a large part of the industry is grounded in sameness. One way that we have sought to resist this sameness is by being a vertical company that owns our production facilities and also supports the work of other brands,” Boma Jewelry CEO Suzanne Vetillart said in a letter posted on its website. “From our origins, we have always been invested and dedicated to building and supporting the brands of our partners as well as our own.
“Bringing [in] outside voices is essential because it continually drives new and better ideas. Following George Floyd’s death last summer, the protests gave us pause to recognize our need to include more diverse voices from BIPOC designers in our partnerships. Prior to 2020, we had zero BIPOC private label partnerships. By 2022, I am hopeful we will have 10-20.”
Grant applications are being accepted now through Feb. 28 online.
Winners will be notified by email in March.
The first round of grants debuted last summer, with the brand thinking it would be a one-time thing.
It has since grown to be a mentorship and incubator, helping three companies start the process of working with Boma as their production partner.
Vetillart said the shift from a large, one-time grant last summer to smaller grants of $500 each was a “conscious decision to create more sustainable partnerships with (the company’s) grantees.”
For more information about the grants, visit BomaJewelry.com.
The grant program from the Seattle-based brand will provide three applicants $500 each in sample production resources as well as mentorship and business incubation.
“While the jewelry industry is a source of immense creativity and innovation, a large part of the industry is grounded in sameness. One way that we have sought to resist this sameness is by being a vertical company that owns our production facilities and also supports the work of other brands,” Boma Jewelry CEO Suzanne Vetillart said in a letter posted on its website. “From our origins, we have always been invested and dedicated to building and supporting the brands of our partners as well as our own.
“Bringing [in] outside voices is essential because it continually drives new and better ideas. Following George Floyd’s death last summer, the protests gave us pause to recognize our need to include more diverse voices from BIPOC designers in our partnerships. Prior to 2020, we had zero BIPOC private label partnerships. By 2022, I am hopeful we will have 10-20.”
Grant applications are being accepted now through Feb. 28 online.
Winners will be notified by email in March.
The first round of grants debuted last summer, with the brand thinking it would be a one-time thing.
It has since grown to be a mentorship and incubator, helping three companies start the process of working with Boma as their production partner.
Vetillart said the shift from a large, one-time grant last summer to smaller grants of $500 each was a “conscious decision to create more sustainable partnerships with (the company’s) grantees.”
For more information about the grants, visit BomaJewelry.com.
Get the Daily News >