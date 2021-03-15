A New NationalJeweler.com Is Coming
New York—Many retailers have used the downtime created by COVID-19 to make long-needed improvements to their stores and websites.
They’ve painted, cleaned, and redecorated indoors, while adding customer-facing services like curbside delivery and website chat, and sharpening their social media skills.
The team at National Jeweler has been busy, too.
In October 2020, the Jewelers of America-owned trade publication embarked on a website redesign project, working with Brooklyn, New York-based web development company JetRockets.
This coming Wednesday, March 17, those efforts will come to fruition with the launch of the new NationalJeweler.com.
The site will have the same great content readers have become accustomed to from the publication’s four full-time editors and, as always, it will remain complimentary; it’s just going to look a lot better.
Features of the updated site include:
— Larger images to better showcase jewelry, watches, and stores;
— Hot Topics, a new area featuring a selection of articles on subjects of current interest, such as COVID-19 and Diversity & Inclusions;
— Editors’ Picks, a list of five articles selected by National Jeweler editors and updated regularly;
— A Weekly Quiz that will test readers’ knowledge of the latest jewelry news; and
— Enhanced video and image gallery capabilities.
Alongside the enhanced website, National Jeweler also has redesigned its Daily and Sunday Review newsletters, updating the layout and style to match the new NationalJeweler.com.
“National Jeweler is ready for a digital facelift, and this time off from traveling and trade shows provided the perfect opportunity to tackle it,” said Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff.
“The editorial team has worked alongside the wonderful team at JA and JetRockets to create a cleaner, more modern-looking site that is still easy to navigate. We hope our readers like it.”
Anyone with questions about content on the new website can contact Graff at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
For more information on advertising on National Jeweler, reach out to National Sales Manager Bobbie Hamburg, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
