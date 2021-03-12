Signet Donates $4.1M to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Akron, Ohio—Signet Jewelers cut a $4.1 million check to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital following its 2020 holiday season and the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign.

The funds were partly raised by selling plush puppies and bears and by customers donating at the register at Kay Jewelers, Jared, Zales and Piercing Pagoda stores.

Signet employees also made personal donations.

The jewelry giant has been donating to the charity for 22 years, raising a total of $81 million.

"As a company with a purpose of inspiring love, we're passionate about supporting St. Jude in its critical mission to help children fight cancer and other life-threatening diseases – and so are our employees and customers, said Signet CEO Gina Drosos in a press release about the donation.

The company has committed to raising $50 million to fund the hospital’s Kay Research & Care Center.

"The kindness and compassion that our partners share year after year during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign is truly invaluable," said Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Founded in 1962, treatments created at St. Jude have helped to increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent.

For more information about the charity or to donate, visit the St. Jude website.