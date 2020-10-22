National Jeweler

A Movie About the ‘Radium Girls’ Is Coming Out

By Michelle Graff
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
“Radium Girls” stars Joey King (Hulu’s “The Act,” FX’s “Fargo”) and Abby Quinn (2019’s “Little Women,” Netflix’s “Black Mirror”) as dial-painters Bessie and Jo Cavallo. It will be in theaters and available to stream Friday.

New York—The story of the women who were sickened painting watch and clock dials with radioactive glow-in-the-dark paint in the early 20th century is being retold in a feature film.

Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher and Ginny Mohler, “Radium Girls” opens Friday in select theaters and also can be screened virtually.

Set in 1925, the movie stars Joey King and Abby Quinn as Bessie and Jo Cavallo, composite characters inspired in part by three real-life sisters who worked in the dial-painting factory in Orange, New Jersey: Quinta Maggia McDonald, Albina Maggia Larice and Amelia “Mollie” Maggia, who was the first dial-painter to die when she passed in September 1922.

Bessie, an aspiring actress, and Jo, who wants to be an archeologist, are employees of the fictional American Radium Factory whose dreams are derailed when Jo falls ill.

The cause, they eventually figure out, is radium, a finding American Radium vehemently denies despite having research to the contrary.

The Cavallo sisters, along with other dial painters who have fallen ill, take the company to court on behalf of Jo and the other women who have become sickened by ingesting radium.

The release of “Radium Girls” brings the story of the real-life dial-painters—whose courageous actions laid the groundwork for worker protections in the United States—to the big screen, though it has been told in documentary and book form before.

“Radium City,” directed by Carole Langer, came out in 1987 and in 2017, London-based author Kate Moore published a nonfiction book about the women who labored in dial-painting factories in both New Jersey and Ottawa, Illinois.


National Jeweler did a Q&A with Moore earlier this year in which she detailed her writing and research process for “The Radium Girls” and discussed parallels to the current situation many essential workers find themselves in due to COVID-19.

VIDEO: The Trailer for ‘Radium Girls’


“Radium Girls” the movie was produced by Lydia Dean Pilcher and Emily McEvoy, with Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner among the executive producers.

Mohler and Brittany Shaw wrote the screenplay.

To see where it’s playing near you or to pre-order a virtual ticket, visit RadiumGirlsMovie.com.


TAGS:   Celebrities , Watches
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy