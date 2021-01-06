Casio America Names New CEO

Dover, N.J.—Casio America Inc. has named Makoto Ori as its new president and CEO.Ori will spearhead the creation and development of projects at the U.S. subsidiary of Tokyo-based Casio Computer Co. Ltd.He will also bolster communication via new marketing and direct sales tactics.Ori replaces former CEO Shigenori Itoh. Casio did not provide information about his departure.Ori has been with Casio since 1993, joining after college as a sales planner for its calculator business in the European and North American markets, and later, the U.K. calculator division.His expertise spanned calculators, pocket TVs, projectors, and label printers.Ori moved to marketing Casio’s education business, focusing on scientific and graphing calculators and electronic dictionary products.He has held several positions during his time with the company, including assistant manager of product planning and marketing to senior general manager of sales and marketing.Casio Computer and its U.S. subsidiary are one of the leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions.