Movado Launches Collection with Vegan Straps, Recycled Packaging
New York—For the first time in a decade, Movado is collaborating with an artist.
The watchmaker is kicking off its “Artists’ Series” with fashion and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who notably was the official photographer for the 2020 Golden Globes and for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s famous 2017 engagement portrait session, in which the world got a first look at the now-Duchess’s engagement ring.
Lubomirski is also a philanthropist, vegan and activist, who uses his talents to promote causes and ideals he cares about.
He’s the founder of an initiative dubbed Creatives4Change, which encourages the fashion industry to stop using fur, feathers and exotic skins. He’s also the author and photographer behind art book “Diverse Beauty,” his response to the homogeny of models’ races and ethnicities in fashion.
Alexi x Movado encompasses two collections, the first available now and the second launching next spring.
The former features four of Lubomirski’s photographs on the classic Movado “Museum” dial. Each is the artist’s interpretation of time through the conceptual lenses of light, water, illumination and city scenes.
Movado and Lubomirski will share these images on their respective social media channels throughout the month.
Notably, the collaboration watches feature vegan straps—in dark gray, yellow and navy blue—come in a reusable vegan pouch, and are packaged in recycled materials, all a first for the watchmaker.
“This project is extremely dear to my heart,” Lubomirski said. “With the world at a crossroads and the incredible new technological tools readily available we are the first generation to have the immense fortune, but also the obligation to leave this industry and the world, in a better place than we found it.
“We are taking a first step in this collaboration with Movado by enacting this change on a larger scale, giving the opportunity to Movado's customers, to join us by choosing a product that is new and forward thinking. I am extremely proud and humbled to have been chosen to accompany them in this journey.”
The collection is available now on Movado.com and for Chinese consumers on tmall.com.
The styles are unisex, with a 40 mm stainless steel case and priced at $595, with $50 from each purchase benefitting the photographer’s chosen charities, Concern Worldwide, which helps communities in extreme distress from poverty or natural disasters, and the Humane Society of America.
The spring 2021 collection will represent what Lubomirski’s calls his “four doorways into veganism.”
“Learning about Alexi and his vision was the catalyst to include him in the latest Movado Artists’ Series,” Movado Group Chairman and CEO Efraim Grinberg said. “Art comes in many forms and is meant to inspire, make us think and evolve. I was drawn to Alexi as an artist and specifically by the way he uses his talent and recognition to ignite change in our industry and world—he implements change without judgement.
“Alexi’s mantra is that small change leads to larger shifts. I felt now was the time for Movado, with its rich Swiss history and pursuit of constantly improving, to offer vegan straps along with packaging made out of recyclable materials. We believe all companies need to do their part as responsible corporate citizens.”
Movado’s first Artists’ Series collaboration was with Andy Warhol in 1988, in which the artist’s photography was featured on Movado “Times 5” dials.
Other artists featured have included James Rosenquist, Arman, Romero Britto and Kenny Scharf.
