Watch: Secrets From a Former Barneys Senior Jewelry Buyer

New York—For the first installment in National Jeweler’s revamped webinar series, “My Next Question,” Senior Editor, Fashion Ashley Davis interviewed retail and fashion strategy expert Gurki Basra.Basra boasts more than 15 years of retail experience. Her most recent jewelry-specific role was Barneys New York as the senior jewelry and watches buyer, a position she departed a year before the storied retailer shuttered.

At Barneys, she created and launched their successful engagement ring and bridal business.

Today, she is an independent consultant and founder of TeamGurki.com, a website that aims to empower women.

In “My Next Question,” Basra talked about the importance of retailers having a point of view, what she looked for when picking new lines, and how brands can do memo right.

Watch the entire webinar below

