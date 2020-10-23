National Jeweler

Video: A Jewelry Historian on Her Favorite Royal Jewels

By Brecken Branstrator
Gemologist and jewelry historian Helen Molesworth is pictured here with the Poltimore Tiara, offered at Christie’s in 2006 as part of the sale of the collection of HRH Princess Margaret. The crown was one of the pieces Molesworth discussed as a guest on “My Next Question.”

New York—Take a big stone and put it in the auction block, and it’s sure to get plenty of attention.

Add a royal or noble provenance, and interest will only increase.

In her time as a jewelry specialist at various auction houses and a jewelry historian, Helen Molesworth has researched, handled and valued a number of notable royal jewels.

In the latest episode of “My Next Question,” National Jeweler’s webinar series, Molesworth talked about how royal jewels are valued ahead of auction, her personal favorites, how loose stones with royal stories differ, and so much more.

The full session can be watched below.



