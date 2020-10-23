Video: A Jewelry Historian on Her Favorite Royal Jewels
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Take a big stone and put it in the auction block, and it’s sure to get plenty of attention.
Add a royal or noble provenance, and interest will only increase.
In her time as a jewelry specialist at various auction houses and a jewelry historian, Helen Molesworth has researched, handled and valued a number of notable royal jewels.
In the latest episode of “My Next Question,” National Jeweler’s webinar series, Molesworth talked about how royal jewels are valued ahead of auction, her personal favorites, how loose stones with royal stories differ, and so much more.
The full session can be watched below.
Join us next Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. EDT, when Senior Editor Ashley Davis will interview Elizabeth Potts of The Moonstoned and Mia Graffam of Fare Well Fine Jewelry in “The Online Vintage Jewelry Boom: How a New Generation Sells Antiques on Instagram.”
For more information or to register, visit NationalJeweler.com/webinars.