Watch: An Interview With 2 Founders of the Black in Jewelry Coalition
New York—The death of George Floyd in May sparked mass public demonstrations nationwide and kick-started conversations about racial injustice, discrimination and inequity.
In the fine jewelry industry, Black professionals connected in a way they hadn’t in the past, and nine of them decided to start the first organization focused on the inclusion and advancement of Black professionals within the gem, jewelry and watch industries—the Black in Jewelry Coalition, an international nonprofit.
On the latest episode of “My Next Question,” two of those co-founders, Annie Doresca and Elyssa Jenkins, the organization’s president and vice president, respectively, joined Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff to talk more about the BIJC’s genesis and where it’s heading.
Watch it right here.
