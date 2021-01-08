Watch: A Webinar on 2021 Predictions
New York—No one really wants to revisit 2020, but we’re going to do it anyway.
On the latest episode of “My Next Question,” National Jeweler Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff virtually sat down with industry analyst Edahn Golan, Memoire and Hearts On Fire President Peter Smith, and Sherry Smith, director of business development for The Edge Retail Academy, to talk about how jewelers fared in 2020 (very well, actually) and what’s ahead in 2021.
The four chatted about stores embracing technology, the holiday season, why diamond sales are so strong right now and what they see ahead for the jewelry industry.
Watch the full session below.
Please join us again next week when Associate Editor Lenore Fedow interviews Huntington Jewelers owner Jennifer Calleri and Mike Schwartz, vice president of retail partnerships at Happy Returns, about how to create the perfect returns experience for customers.
