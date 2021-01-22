Get a Sneak Peek of This New Gem and Mineral Museum
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
New York—In early 2020, the University of Arizona’s mineral and gem museum began the process of moving into a new location, an expansion it has been eyeing for years.
It’s relocating to the historic Pima County Courthouse in Tucson, with a 12,000-square-foot exhibition hall to allow for a bigger collection and showcases.
The new museum hasn’t opened yet, but the team is working to get the Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum up and running by the end of February, though COVID-19 restrictions will ultimately be the deciding factor.
In the meantime, Museum Manager Eric Fritz offered National Jeweler and its readers a sneak peek of the new space in the latest episode of “My Next Question.”
Watch the full session below.
Those interested in learning more can sign up to stay updated on the museum’s progress on its website.
For those who want to inquire about loaning specimens to the museum, contact Eric Fritz at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Join National Jeweler for another episode of “My Next Question” this coming Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. EST, where Senior Editor Ashley Davis will chat with three experts about the fine jewelry trends they expect to see in 2021.
For more information or to register, visit NationalJeweler.com/webinars.
It’s relocating to the historic Pima County Courthouse in Tucson, with a 12,000-square-foot exhibition hall to allow for a bigger collection and showcases.
The new museum hasn’t opened yet, but the team is working to get the Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum up and running by the end of February, though COVID-19 restrictions will ultimately be the deciding factor.
In the meantime, Museum Manager Eric Fritz offered National Jeweler and its readers a sneak peek of the new space in the latest episode of “My Next Question.”
Watch the full session below.
Those interested in learning more can sign up to stay updated on the museum’s progress on its website.
For those who want to inquire about loaning specimens to the museum, contact Eric Fritz at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Join National Jeweler for another episode of “My Next Question” this coming Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. EST, where Senior Editor Ashley Davis will chat with three experts about the fine jewelry trends they expect to see in 2021.
For more information or to register, visit NationalJeweler.com/webinars.