Watch: Fine Jewelry Trends in the New Year

New York—Even during a pandemic, fine jewelry proved to be in demand in 2020.

For the year ahead, private client jewelry advisor and In Detail Founder Beanie Major, fine jewelry brand development agency For Future Reference Co-Founder Randi Molofsky, and publicist and founder of her eponymous PR firm Jen Cullen Williams discuss what’s hot and what’s not in fine jewelry design.

From the materials designers will be using the most, to which categories are best-selling, to new takes on personalization, layering and bridal, these fine jewelry experts break down what will be trending in 2021 and what’s on its way out.

See them in conversation with National Jeweler Senior Editor, Fashion, Ashley Davis in the recording below.



