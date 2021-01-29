National Jeweler

Watch: Fine Jewelry Trends in the New Year

(From top, counter clockwise) Beanie Major, Randi Molofsky and Jen Cullen Williams opine on the styles to look out for in 2021 in the latest episode of National Jeweler webinar “My Next Question,” available to view now.
New York—Even during a pandemic, fine jewelry proved to be in demand in 2020.

For the year ahead, private client jewelry advisor and In Detail Founder Beanie Major, fine jewelry brand development agency For Future Reference Co-Founder Randi Molofsky, and publicist and founder of her eponymous PR firm Jen Cullen Williams discuss what’s hot and what’s not in fine jewelry design.

From the materials designers will be using the most, to which categories are best-selling, to new takes on personalization, layering and bridal, these fine jewelry experts break down what will be trending in 2021 and what’s on its way out.

See them in conversation with National Jeweler Senior Editor, Fashion, Ashley Davis in the recording below.

Be sure to join National Jeweler for another episode of its “My Next Question” webinar series on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. EST, where Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff will chat with industry consultant Bill Boyajian and California jeweler Glenn Ballard on the topic: “Looking Ahead: Business Transition and Succession Planning.”

For more information or to register, visit NationalJeweler.com/webinars.

