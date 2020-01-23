HRD Antwerp Appoints New CEO

Antwerp, Belgium—Diamond grading company HRD Antwerp has announced its new CEO.

Ellen Joncheere started in the role this week.

Interim CEO Michel Janssens is staying on for Joncheere’s transition and will retire this summer, the company said in a statement.

Joncheere has a background in a variety of sectors, including automobiles and environmental services. She was most recently the general manager of Fremach, a supplier of plastic automotive components.

HRD Antwerp said Joncheere “has transformed companies and strengthened their market positions in the face of rapidly changing market situations.”

The previous permanent CEO was Peter Macken, who was terminated in 2016 shortly after the company announced it had fired three employees and banned a client, citing evidence the client had been bribing the employees for better diamond grades.



As a result, the lab recalled 156 diamond reports.

HRD Antwerp has laboratories in Antwerp, Istanbul and Mumbai and satellite offices with drop-off services in Dubai, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Shanghai, Surat and Tel Aviv.