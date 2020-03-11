GCAL to Roll Out Marketing Campaign Marking 20 Years

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York—The Gem Certification & Assurance Lab, opened in 2000 by Donald and Pamela Palmieri, is rolling out a new marketing and education campaign to celebrate 20 years in business.Set to launch this summer, the idea behind the campaign is to get the message about GCAL’s commitment to accuracy and gemological transparency out to retailers, and to educate their salespeople so they can relay that message to customers.The lab also will be introducing new product and services.They include extensive sales training seminars on the benefits of selling the GCAL certificate as well as one on selling lab-grown diamonds, a new chain of custody program, the certification of finished jewelry, live “fire and sparkle” analysis videos, and more.“Over 20 years ago I set out to do what I could to make certain gemological labs were held accountable to the general public,” Don said in a press release announcing the anniversary campaign.“Protecting the ultimate consumer with uncompromising integrity and unparalleled customer care has always been at the forefront of what motivates me. The ‘Assurance’ in our name will always speak to the peace of mind we provide the public.”Heading the 20th anniversary campaign will be Steve Feldman, a veteran industry marketer who spent 14 years heading sales and marketing at diamond company Hasenfeld-Stein.GCAL’s 20th anniversary marketing campaign is set to launch at the JCK and CBG shows in Las Vegas this June.For more information or to schedule an appointment at JCK, contact Feldman ator 212-869-8985.