National Jeweler

GSI Offers Online Lab-Grown Diamond Course

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
A GSI grader using a machine designed to detect CVD-grown diamonds. GSI is now offering an online course about lab-grown diamonds.
New York—Lab-grown diamonds have been the talk of the town for a while.

Gemological Science International is offering a new online education course, “Laboratory-Grown Diamond Essentials,” to learn more about them.

“It is imperative that the jewelry industry has the ability to communicate about laboratory-grown diamonds confidently and with transparency,” Chief Learning Officer Alethea Inns said in a press release about the course.

Following a soft launch of the course, GSI found it was a good fit for those in the industry without a gemological or laboratory background, like retailers and wholesalers, a company spokesperson said.

The course covers the history of lab-grown diamonds, growth and production methods, industry definitions and terminology, disclosure, the 4Cs for lab-growns, identification, and detection.

The cost of the course is $100.

“There are many nuances when it comes to lab-grown diamonds; from their growth methods and treatments, to understanding the various inclusions, color undertones and other factors, it’s not exactly the same as natural diamonds,” noted Debbie Azar, president and co-founder of GSI.

Its team has graded and identified hundreds of thousands of laboratory-grown diamonds, GSI said. It opened a facility in New York in 2018 dedicated exclusively to lab-grown diamonds.


GSI said its researchers and scientists have made “notable discoveries” in lab-grown diamond identification, such as finding man-made sapphire melee set among natural diamonds in a piece of jewelry in June 2019.

GSI announced in March its LGX Lab Grown Diamond Report would list the growth method and any post-growth treatments or enhancements.

Founded in New York City in 2005, GSI has expanded to 13 gemological laboratory facilities across four continents.

To learn more about its course offerings, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..


TAGS:   Education , Lab-Grown
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy