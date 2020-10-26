GSI Offers Online Lab-Grown Diamond Course

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York—Lab-grown diamonds have been the talk of the town for a while.Gemological Science International is offering a new online education course, “Laboratory-Grown Diamond Essentials,” to learn more about them.“It is imperative that the jewelry industry has the ability to communicate about laboratory-grown diamonds confidently and with transparency,” Chief Learning Officer Alethea Inns said in a press release about the course.Following a soft launch of the course, GSI found it was a good fit for those in the industry without a gemological or laboratory background, like retailers and wholesalers, a company spokesperson said.The course covers the history of lab-grown diamonds, growth and production methods, industry definitions and terminology, disclosure, the 4Cs for lab-growns, identification, and detection.The cost of the course is $100.“There are many nuances when it comes to lab-grown diamonds; from their growth methods and treatments, to understanding the various inclusions, color undertones and other factors, it’s not exactly the same as natural diamonds,” noted Debbie Azar, president and co-founder of GSI.Its team has graded and identified hundreds of thousands of laboratory-grown diamonds, GSI said. It opened a facility in New York in 2018 dedicated exclusively to lab-grown diamonds.GSI said its researchers and scientists have made “notable discoveries” in lab-grown diamond identification, such as finding man-made sapphire melee set among natural diamonds in a piece of jewelry in June 2019 GSI announced in March its LGX Lab Grown Diamond Report would list the growth method and any post-growth treatments or enhancements.Founded in New York City in 2005, GSI has expanded to 13 gemological laboratory facilities across four continents.To learn more about its course offerings, email