AGA Releases Details for Virtual Conference
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
San Diego—Following the news it will postpone granting the 2021 Bonanno Award due to the ongoing pandemic, the Accredited Gemologists Association has released details about its virtual conference.
The event is scheduled for Feb. 16 and 17, 2021, and will be comprised of four gemological education sessions over the two days held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. PST.
Attendees can register for both days or single-day sessions.
Expert speakers will cover such topics as a global update on the diamond marketplace, insights into gem pegmatites and their related mineralogy and gemology, results of experimental heat treatments of corundum, and a first-hand account of attending Myanmar’s annual trading emporium for gems.
“Although we are unable to meet in person for our annual Tucson conference this coming February, AGA is excited to host the 2021 AGA Virtual Conference and to deliver the top-notch gemological education experience that our members and the industry look forward to attending each year,” AGA President Teri Brossmer said.
“No matter the obstacle, AGA remains committed to providing educational opportunities to our network of loyal AGA members and gem enthusiasts who invest in their knowledge and shape the future of gemology. We look forward to bringing folks together again and hope you will join us.”
Event registration and additional conference details will be released soon.
AGA announced late last month it would forego the presentation of the 2021 Antonio C. Bonanno Award for Excellence in Gemology, the presentation of which is usually held at an award ceremony during the annual AGA Tucson conference coinciding with the gem shows.
The AGA membership will, instead, vote for finalists in October 2021 from the list of nominees submitted earlier this year; there will be no call for nominees next year.
The presentation of the next recipient is slated for the February 2022 AGA conference, and the normal award process will resume after that.
