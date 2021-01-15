GIA Debuts Cultured Pearl Classification Report

Carlsbad, Calif.—The Gemological Institute of America has introduced an abbreviated report that provides classification information on unmodified cultured pearls.

The dossier-sized Cultured Pearl Classification Report provides clients with detailed information based on the GIA’s seven pearl value factors: size, shape, color, luster, surface, nacre, and matching.

It also features a digital image of the submitted pearl(s).

This classification service does not include any identification or advanced testing of the submitted material.

GIA said the report is only for the three major types of cultured pearls—Akoya, South Sea and Tahitian.

The lab will accept routinely processed pearls for the service. They can be submitted loose, mounted, strung, or set in a design.

GIA said up to 10 loose pearls can be submitted per report but added loose pearls must be visually related to each other, whether that be similar in color, shape, size, or some other factor.

If a pearl is found to be modified by treatment—rather than a routine process—or doesn’t belong to one of three accepted types, the service will be automatically changed to a Pearl Identification service.

Prices for the new report start at $40 and go up from there. The full fee schedule can be found at GIA.edu.