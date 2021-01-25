Yehuda Releases New Lab-Grown Diamond Detection Device
New York—Yehuda Diamond Company has released a new version of its “Sherlock Holmes” lab-grown diamond detection device.
The Sherlock Holmes 3.0 has a 100 percent detection rate, Yehuda said, just as its last version did, but with a few updates.
The new device has a laptop-style screen that lifts for ease of viewing the pictures taken of the diamonds and can check both mounted and loose stones—up to 18 rings at once or piles of melee.
Yehuda said it also fine-tuned the instrument’s accuracy and added tests, multiple color sensitives, and views to allow for more accurate results.
Additionally, the extra internal long UV test helps reduces the already small number of false positives.
Yehuda said the Sherlock Holmes 3.0 also has eight times magnification, better simulant detection, the ability to save results on a memory stick, automatic software updating via WiFi and a bag to make it portable.
The new Sherlock Holmes 3.0 device will ship in February and is priced at $6,745.
For more information, visit Yehuda.com.
