Malca-Amit Becomes Authorized Shipper on Get Diamonds
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
Antwerp—Get Diamonds, the new online diamond trading platform, announced recently that Malca-Amit has become an authorized shipper on the platform and is offering special benefits for members.
The benefit program includes the following:
— A 10 percent discount on the international rate sheet;
— A 20 percent discount on the first domestic express shipment (for new customers only, up to $10,000);
— A 10 percent discount on storage services;
— A 10 percent discount on ultra-vault services;
— A 10 percent discount on inspection services; and
— A 10 percent discount on third-party logistics services.
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses owns Get Diamonds, which launched this spring following an uproar over a mid-pandemic price drop on RapNet.
The benefit program includes the following:
— A 10 percent discount on the international rate sheet;
— A 20 percent discount on the first domestic express shipment (for new customers only, up to $10,000);
— A 10 percent discount on storage services;
— A 10 percent discount on ultra-vault services;
— A 10 percent discount on inspection services; and
— A 10 percent discount on third-party logistics services.
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses owns Get Diamonds, which launched this spring following an uproar over a mid-pandemic price drop on RapNet.
RELATED CONTENT: Get Diamonds Is JA’s Newest Member Benefit PartnerMalca-Amit, which serves all the world’s major diamond centers including Antwerp, Mumbai, New York, Dubai and Ramat Gan, joined the WFDB as an associate member in June as part of the organization’s efforts to expand its ranks.
Get the Daily News >