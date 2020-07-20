National Jeweler

Malca-Amit Becomes Authorized Shipper on Get Diamonds

By Michelle Graff
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
Get Diamonds, the new WFDB-owned online diamond trading platform, announced recently that international logistics firm Malca-Amit is now an authorized shipper for the platform.
Antwerp—Get Diamonds, the new online diamond trading platform, announced recently that Malca-Amit has become an authorized shipper on the platform and is offering special benefits for members.

The benefit program includes the following:
— A 10 percent discount on the international rate sheet;
— A 20 percent discount on the first domestic express shipment (for new customers only, up to $10,000);
— A 10 percent discount on storage services;
— A 10 percent discount on ultra-vault services;
— A 10 percent discount on inspection services; and
— A 10 percent discount on third-party logistics services.

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses owns Get Diamonds, which launched this spring following an uproar over a mid-pandemic price drop on RapNet.
RELATED CONTENT: Get Diamonds Is JA’s Newest Member Benefit Partner
Malca-Amit, which serves all the world’s major diamond centers including Antwerp, Mumbai, New York, Dubai and Ramat Gan, joined the WFDB as an associate member in June as part of the organization’s efforts to expand its ranks.



TAGS:   Technology
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy