National Jeweler

Rebecca Foerster Is the New President of Diamonds Do Good

By Michelle Graff
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Rebecca Foerster is the new president of Diamonds Do Good, succeeding Anna Martin, who has served since 2017.
 
Foerster has been on the Diamonds Do Good board for 10 years and on its executive committee for four years. During her tenure, she has chaired the marketing, fundraising and nominating committees.

2021 Rebecca FoersterRebecca FoersterFoerster is currently the president of Alrosa USA.

Previously, she was vice president for strategic planning and marketing at Leo Schachter Diamonds and, prior to that, headed diamond sales and marketing for Rio Tinto Diamonds.

Martin, the GIA’s senior vice president, global development and beneficiation, will stay on the Diamonds Do Good executive committee as immediate past president.

Kathy Corey, co-owner of Day’s Jewelers, is the vice president of Diamonds Do Good, and Yancy Weinrich, chief growth officer at Reed Exhibitions, remains the organization’s treasurer.

Outgoing president Martin said: “It has been a privilege to serve as president for the past four years for an organization that shares my values.

“I am very confident Rebecca will continue the positive impact Diamonds Do Good has made for so many communities, and I look forward to working with her to encourage the industry to share these stories with their customers as it is not only good for business, it is a responsibility for the entire industry.”

In addition, 10 individuals who represent all facets of the industry and include next-generation leaders were inducted onto the board.


They are:
Kim Crawford, divisional manager for jewelry and watches at Macy’s;
Nathalie Diamantis, CEO and president, Pomellato Group Americas;
Christina Gandia Gambale, co-owner, Greenwich St. Jewelers;
Mark Klein, director of operations, Julius Klein Group;
Avi Levy, president, International Gemological Institute;
Kristie Nicolosi, president and CEO, Kingswood Co.;
Kealeboga Pule, founder of MD Nungu Diamonds, South Africa;
Catherine Sarr, designer, Almasika;
Andrew Siegel, COO Hamilton Jewelers; and
Iris Van der Veken, executive director, Responsible Jewelry Council.

“We are thrilled to welcome these incredible new board members, many of whom represent the next generation in our industry and all of whom have expressed their passion for the mission of Diamonds Do Good,” incoming president Foerster said.


TAGS:   Ethical Sourcing , Career Moves & Milestones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy