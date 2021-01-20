Rebecca Foerster Is the New President of Diamonds Do Good
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Rebecca Foerster is the new president of Diamonds Do Good, succeeding Anna Martin, who has served since 2017.
Foerster has been on the Diamonds Do Good board for 10 years and on its executive committee for four years. During her tenure, she has chaired the marketing, fundraising and nominating committees.
Foerster is currently the president of Alrosa USA.
Previously, she was vice president for strategic planning and marketing at Leo Schachter Diamonds and, prior to that, headed diamond sales and marketing for Rio Tinto Diamonds.
Martin, the GIA’s senior vice president, global development and beneficiation, will stay on the Diamonds Do Good executive committee as immediate past president.
Kathy Corey, co-owner of Day’s Jewelers, is the vice president of Diamonds Do Good, and Yancy Weinrich, chief growth officer at Reed Exhibitions, remains the organization’s treasurer.
Outgoing president Martin said: “It has been a privilege to serve as president for the past four years for an organization that shares my values.
“I am very confident Rebecca will continue the positive impact Diamonds Do Good has made for so many communities, and I look forward to working with her to encourage the industry to share these stories with their customers as it is not only good for business, it is a responsibility for the entire industry.”
In addition, 10 individuals who represent all facets of the industry and include next-generation leaders were inducted onto the board.
They are:
— Kim Crawford, divisional manager for jewelry and watches at Macy’s;
— Nathalie Diamantis, CEO and president, Pomellato Group Americas;
— Christina Gandia Gambale, co-owner, Greenwich St. Jewelers;
— Mark Klein, director of operations, Julius Klein Group;
— Avi Levy, president, International Gemological Institute;
— Kristie Nicolosi, president and CEO, Kingswood Co.;
— Kealeboga Pule, founder of MD Nungu Diamonds, South Africa;
— Catherine Sarr, designer, Almasika;
— Andrew Siegel, COO Hamilton Jewelers; and
— Iris Van der Veken, executive director, Responsible Jewelry Council.
“We are thrilled to welcome these incredible new board members, many of whom represent the next generation in our industry and all of whom have expressed their passion for the mission of Diamonds Do Good,” incoming president Foerster said.
Foerster has been on the Diamonds Do Good board for 10 years and on its executive committee for four years. During her tenure, she has chaired the marketing, fundraising and nominating committees.
Foerster is currently the president of Alrosa USA.
Previously, she was vice president for strategic planning and marketing at Leo Schachter Diamonds and, prior to that, headed diamond sales and marketing for Rio Tinto Diamonds.
Martin, the GIA’s senior vice president, global development and beneficiation, will stay on the Diamonds Do Good executive committee as immediate past president.
Kathy Corey, co-owner of Day’s Jewelers, is the vice president of Diamonds Do Good, and Yancy Weinrich, chief growth officer at Reed Exhibitions, remains the organization’s treasurer.
Outgoing president Martin said: “It has been a privilege to serve as president for the past four years for an organization that shares my values.
“I am very confident Rebecca will continue the positive impact Diamonds Do Good has made for so many communities, and I look forward to working with her to encourage the industry to share these stories with their customers as it is not only good for business, it is a responsibility for the entire industry.”
In addition, 10 individuals who represent all facets of the industry and include next-generation leaders were inducted onto the board.
They are:
— Kim Crawford, divisional manager for jewelry and watches at Macy’s;
— Nathalie Diamantis, CEO and president, Pomellato Group Americas;
— Christina Gandia Gambale, co-owner, Greenwich St. Jewelers;
— Mark Klein, director of operations, Julius Klein Group;
— Avi Levy, president, International Gemological Institute;
— Kristie Nicolosi, president and CEO, Kingswood Co.;
— Kealeboga Pule, founder of MD Nungu Diamonds, South Africa;
— Catherine Sarr, designer, Almasika;
— Andrew Siegel, COO Hamilton Jewelers; and
— Iris Van der Veken, executive director, Responsible Jewelry Council.
“We are thrilled to welcome these incredible new board members, many of whom represent the next generation in our industry and all of whom have expressed their passion for the mission of Diamonds Do Good,” incoming president Foerster said.
Get the Daily News >