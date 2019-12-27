National Jeweler

5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

Suzanne Syz’s “La Vie en Rose” ring in aluminum and 18-karat gold set with pink tourmaline and diamonds. Syz’s collection was Senior Editor Ashley Davis’ favorite jewelry collection of the year.

New York—Been too busy with the holidays to catch up on last week’s jewelry news? Here are five stories to get you back in the loop.

1. 7 ‘Gems’ I Discovered in 2019
Senior Editor Brecken Branstrator revisits interesting facts, stones and people she learned or wrote about this year.

2. This Was My Favorite Jewelry Collection in 2019
Senior Editor Ashley Davis is playing favorites.

3. Alrosa’s Sales Down 29% Year-to-Date
But the diamond miner did see improvement in November amid midstream recovery and higher jewelry sales, it said.

4. These Were the Best Celebrity Engagement Rings of the Year
No round brilliant-cut solitaires here.

5. Tiffany’s 2019 Holiday Sales Rebound
Sales climbed as much as 3 percent for the jeweler, which noted a “momentum shift” in the Americas.



