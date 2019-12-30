These Are De Beers’ Sight Dates for 2020

Gaborone, Botswana—De Beers Group has published the list of its sight dates for 2020.
Sight dates are the days on which sightholders and accredited buyers purchase rough diamonds from the company. Ninety percent (by value) of the diamond miner and marketer’s available supply of rough stones are sold this way.
De Beers holds 10 sights a year, beginning in late January and wrapping up in early December.
The company finished 2019 with a 26 percent drop in rough diamond sales (both sightholder and auction) in what was described as a tough year for the market.
The sight dates for 2020 are as follows.
Sight 1, Jan. 20-24
Sight 2, Feb. 24-28
Sight 3, March 30-April 3
Sight 4, May 4-8
Sight 5, June 15-19
Sight 6, July 27-31
Sight 7, Aug. 24-28
Sight 8, Sept. 21-25
Sight 9, Nov. 2-6
Sight 10, Dec. 7-11
