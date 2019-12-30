The 19 Most Popular Stories of 2019

New York—These were the 19 most popular stories published on NationalJeweler.com between Jan. 1 and Dec. 18, 2019, as calculated by Google Analytics.
Enjoy, and Happy New Year!
1. Remember the 813-Carat Diamond Found in Botswana?
Apparently a lot of people did, or wanted to, as this story from October about the 313-carat polished diamond cut from the “Constellation” was the most-viewed story on NationalJeweler.com this year.
2. The Shirley Temple Blue Diamond Is Back
We detailed the re-cutting of the blue diamond that belonged to child star Shirley Temple in an article posted in April.
3. The Average Amount Spent on an Engagement Ring Is …
It is lower than it was a couple years ago, according to data from three separate sources.
4. Double Oh No: ‘Bond’ Rolex Fails to Find a Buyer
The Submariner Ref. 6538 was estimated to sell for as much as $280,000 at an online watch auction in August, but didn’t find any takers.
5. 41-Carat Blue Diamond Found in Botswana
Reportedly the biggest blue diamond ever recovered in the country, the stone was cut into a 20.46-carat oval. It was supposed to be put for sale in November, but no word yet on the results.
6. Here’s the Jewelry Bachelorette Hannah B. Is Wearing
Pieces from Brevani, Meredith Marks, Dilamani and Gabriel & Co. were featured on the latest season of “The Bachelorette,” which aired from May to July.
7. 5 Things to Know About ... Grandidierite
Learn where and when the gemstone was discovered, its current supply outlook and where you can go to see a few in this April feature from Senior Editor Brecken Branstrator.
8. Why Opals Are ‘Bad Luck’ and Other Gemstone Legends
In this story from July, Associate Editor Lenore Fedow delved into the ancient beliefs and superstitions surrounding six popular gemstones.
9. Pandora to Close 50 Stores Following Weak Q1 Results
It was a rough year all around for the Danish jewelry brand, which must find a way to combat waning demand for its signature charms and a decline in mall traffic.
10. Alrosa Unearths 118-Carat Diamond
The mining company announced the discovery, which was made at its International mine, in April.
11. 9 Fine Jewelry Trends That Will Shape 2019
From jewels that reflect sociopolitical issues to emphasis on certain jewelry-making techniques, Senior Editor Ashley Davis spotlighted where design is heading.
12. Snow White Bracelet Sells for a Staggering Six-Figure Sum
Sold at a Christie’s jewelry auction in New York in April, the 14-karat gold and enamel charm bracelet featuring the Disney princess and the Seven Dwarfs garnered nearly $120,000.
13. The 3-Carat ‘Bubble Gum Pink’ Diamond Sold for $7.5M
Set in a ring by Moussaieff, it was the top lot of Christie’s May jewelry auction in Hong Kong.
14. How GIA Is Changing Its Reports for Lab-Grown Diamonds
The lab announced in the spring that it dropped the word “synthetic” from the document and added standard scales for reference.
15. Aquamarine Fabergé Tiara Heads to Auction
Our story detailing the crown’s pending sale did better than the actual result. The tiara went for $1 million at Christie’s Geneva in May, where it was overshadowed by a $7 million ruby.
16. Meet the New Member of the Beryl Family, Johnkoivulaite
The new mineral species was been named in honor of renowned microscopist and researcher John Koivula.
17. I Entered ‘The Vault’ at Saks Fifth Avenue
One of her many retail adventures in 2019, Associate Editor Lenore Fedow ventured into Saks’ new space dedicated to high jewelry and timepieces.
18. Marlon Brando’s ‘Godfather’ Rolex Breaks Record at Auction
A buyer made an offer on the Rolex Datejust that Kruse GWS Auctions couldn’t refuse.
19. 13-Carat Pink Rough Sells for Nearly $9 Million
The rough diamond set a price-per-carat record for the Letšeng mine in Lesotho.
Enjoy, and Happy New Year!
1. Remember the 813-Carat Diamond Found in Botswana?
Apparently a lot of people did, or wanted to, as this story from October about the 313-carat polished diamond cut from the “Constellation” was the most-viewed story on NationalJeweler.com this year.
2. The Shirley Temple Blue Diamond Is Back
We detailed the re-cutting of the blue diamond that belonged to child star Shirley Temple in an article posted in April.
3. The Average Amount Spent on an Engagement Ring Is …
It is lower than it was a couple years ago, according to data from three separate sources.
4. Double Oh No: ‘Bond’ Rolex Fails to Find a Buyer
The Submariner Ref. 6538 was estimated to sell for as much as $280,000 at an online watch auction in August, but didn’t find any takers.
5. 41-Carat Blue Diamond Found in Botswana
Reportedly the biggest blue diamond ever recovered in the country, the stone was cut into a 20.46-carat oval. It was supposed to be put for sale in November, but no word yet on the results.
6. Here’s the Jewelry Bachelorette Hannah B. Is Wearing
Pieces from Brevani, Meredith Marks, Dilamani and Gabriel & Co. were featured on the latest season of “The Bachelorette,” which aired from May to July.
7. 5 Things to Know About ... Grandidierite
Learn where and when the gemstone was discovered, its current supply outlook and where you can go to see a few in this April feature from Senior Editor Brecken Branstrator.
8. Why Opals Are ‘Bad Luck’ and Other Gemstone Legends
In this story from July, Associate Editor Lenore Fedow delved into the ancient beliefs and superstitions surrounding six popular gemstones.
9. Pandora to Close 50 Stores Following Weak Q1 Results
It was a rough year all around for the Danish jewelry brand, which must find a way to combat waning demand for its signature charms and a decline in mall traffic.
10. Alrosa Unearths 118-Carat Diamond
The mining company announced the discovery, which was made at its International mine, in April.
11. 9 Fine Jewelry Trends That Will Shape 2019
From jewels that reflect sociopolitical issues to emphasis on certain jewelry-making techniques, Senior Editor Ashley Davis spotlighted where design is heading.
12. Snow White Bracelet Sells for a Staggering Six-Figure Sum
Sold at a Christie’s jewelry auction in New York in April, the 14-karat gold and enamel charm bracelet featuring the Disney princess and the Seven Dwarfs garnered nearly $120,000.
13. The 3-Carat ‘Bubble Gum Pink’ Diamond Sold for $7.5M
Set in a ring by Moussaieff, it was the top lot of Christie’s May jewelry auction in Hong Kong.
14. How GIA Is Changing Its Reports for Lab-Grown Diamonds
The lab announced in the spring that it dropped the word “synthetic” from the document and added standard scales for reference.
15. Aquamarine Fabergé Tiara Heads to Auction
Our story detailing the crown’s pending sale did better than the actual result. The tiara went for $1 million at Christie’s Geneva in May, where it was overshadowed by a $7 million ruby.
16. Meet the New Member of the Beryl Family, Johnkoivulaite
The new mineral species was been named in honor of renowned microscopist and researcher John Koivula.
17. I Entered ‘The Vault’ at Saks Fifth Avenue
One of her many retail adventures in 2019, Associate Editor Lenore Fedow ventured into Saks’ new space dedicated to high jewelry and timepieces.
18. Marlon Brando’s ‘Godfather’ Rolex Breaks Record at Auction
A buyer made an offer on the Rolex Datejust that Kruse GWS Auctions couldn’t refuse.
19. 13-Carat Pink Rough Sells for Nearly $9 Million
The rough diamond set a price-per-carat record for the Letšeng mine in Lesotho.
Get the Daily News >