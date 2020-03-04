AGTA Creates Educational Fund Honoring Richard Greenwood
Dallas—The American Gem Trade Association has established a jewelry industry educational fund to honor late member and gemstone wholesaler Richard (Dick) Greenwood.
The organization presented the fund at its annual membership meeting just after the finish of the AGTA GemFair Tucson trade show this year.
Named in Greenwood’s honor, the fund “will serve as a legacy of the tremendous contributions that Dick made to our industry and our association,” AGTA said on its website.
Greenwood, president of gemstone and jewelry wholesaler A.F. Greenwood, died last April at the age of 70.
Greenwood was active in the industry, serving as a founding member of the New York Jewelers Group more than two decades ago as well as a past president of the organization, and a past president of the AGTA and the 24 Karat Club.
He also sat on the boards of the Jewelers Vigilance Committee and Jewelers Security Alliance, and was a longtime board member and past chairman of the Jewelers Board of Trade.
In February 2017, AGTA honored Greenwood with its the Leon Ritzler Honorary Member Award for his 35 years of service to the association.
AGTA CEO Doug Hucker told National Jeweler in an interview after Greenwoods’s death that his booth at trade shows was always one that welcomed everyone.
“When you met him, you instantly felt like he was your friend.”
Longtime business partner and friend Doug Parker said Greenwood was “the best friend a person could ask for, and I’m sure anyone in the trade would say the same.”
AGTA is inviting its members and those in the trade who knew him to donate to the educational fund.
To contribute, pledge online at AGTA.org or call 800-972-1162.
