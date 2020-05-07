‘Uncut Gems’ Is Coming to Netflix This Month

New York—Thus far during lockdown, we’ve brought readers a list

of older jewelry-related movies to watch, shared little-known facts on diamonds, and made a book recommendation.

How about a new movie to add to your isolation entertainment list?

“Uncut Gems” hit theaters this past December and now is among the movies and TV shows newly available on Netflix this month.

Starring Adam Sandler, the fast-paced, intense crime thriller centers on fictional New York Diamond District jewelry store owner Howard Ratner.

Ratner has gambling, family and business problems, chief among them being he must retrieve a rough Ethiopian opal he’s loaned to Boston Celtics star Kevin Garnett, who plays himself in the movie, to pay off his gambling debts.

WATCH: What’s New on Netflix in May

Sandler garnered critical acclaim for his performance. He won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead, and many film critics felt it was a snub when he wasn’t nominated for an Oscar or Golden Globe.

In the jewelry industry, “Uncut Gems” pulled in mixed reviews.

The Adventurine’s Marion Fasel wrote that the film depicts a certain side of life on 47th Street to “absolute perfection,” while others thought it cast jewelers in a negative light. (This editor spoke to one member of the industry who said he walked out of the theater in the middle of the movie because he thought it was so bad.)

But, judge for yourself.

“Uncut Gems” will be available on Netflix May 25.