National Jeweler

Alrosa’s May Sales Were ‘Expectedly Low’

By Michelle Graff
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
An Alrosa employee sorting diamonds at the company’s headquarters in Mirny (Sakha Republic). The company’s rough and polished sales totaled $40 million in May, as the diamond market worldwide remains sluggish due to COVID-19. (Photo courtesy of Alrosa)
Moscow—Alrosa’s diamond sales were “expectedly low” in May as it continued to allow long-term clients to postpone purchases until later in the year.

Rough diamond sales in the month totaled $36.2 million while polished diamond sales were $3.9 million, for a total of $40.1 million.

That’s an 85 percent drop from $266 million in May of last year, with total sales pacing 40 percent behind last year.

While year-over-year sales are down as market activity remains subdued due to COVID-19, May’s $40 million total was more than double the $15.6 million sold in April ($13.1 million in rough diamonds and $2.4 million in polished goods), a month the company described as its low turning point for the year.

As previously noted, Alrosa expects the diamond business to pick up again around July or August.

“Alrosa remains committed to its price over volume strategy, allowing the cutters, who are just resuming their work, to reduce the accumulated rough and polished diamond stock,” the company said.

“We believe that our approach to avoid putting pressure on the market will accelerate recovery of the market of supply and demand balance. According to our estimates, buying activity at the midstream will resume in the middle of the third quarter.”

De Beers also is allowing clients to push purchases and has abandoned monthly reporting for the time being, noting with the flexibility its giving customers it’s “not really possible to provide meaningful sales information at a particular point in time.”



TAGS:   Mining , Coronavirus
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy