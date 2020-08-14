10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
New York—The biggest news last week came from the Gemological Institute of America, which announced it was changing its grading reports for lab-grown diamonds, again.
In other news, Alrosa reported finding a big brown diamond at its Ebelyakh mine while the Jewelers’ Security Alliance issued a warning about a sneak thief who’s struck in seven states.
Read all about it and more in our recap of last week’s jewelry news.
1) GIA Is Changing Its Lab-Grown Diamond Grading Reports Again
Starting in Q4, the lab will use the same color and clarity terms as it does for natural diamonds.
2) Sneak Thief Wanted for Hitting Stores in 7 States
The suspect has been on the JSA’s radar since last fall.
3) Jewelers Mutual Launches ‘Zing’ to Encourage Digital Business
Its new platform offers a one-stop-shop for digital services for the jewelry industry, and it’s free to enroll.
4) JIS Cancels Miami, San Diego Jewelry Trade Shows
The convention centers in Miami Beach and San Diego were both converted to medical facilities and will not be changed back in time for the shows.
5) Alrosa Just Dug Up This 236-Carat Diamond
It’s the largest natural color diamond the miner has found in Russia.
6) Fura to Acquire Australian Mining Company
The deal includes 73 sapphire mining leases in Central Queensland.
7 ) Lucara’s Q2 Sales Drop as It Holds onto Big Stones
The diamond miner has inked a partnership with Antwerp-based cutter HB Group to buy all its diamonds weighing more than 10.8 carats for the rest of 2020.
8) Instagram Rolls Out Reels, Its Answer to TikTok
Introduced last Wednesday, the new feature allows users to create 15-second videos using a single shot or stitched-together clips.
9) Designer’s Diary: 5 Keys to Unlocking Your Inner Artist
Vittoria d’Aste-Surcouf shares lessons about lighting, texture and storytelling from her former life in the world of contemporary art.
10) 5 Things to Know About De Beers’ Holiday Insight Report
The survey sheds light on consumer sentiment in the U.S., where people will be shopping, why simple solitaires are so appealing right now, and more.
Get the Daily News >